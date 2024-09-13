Emily in Paris season 4 finale isn't meant to be last-ever episode

Emily in Paris season 4 spoilers follow.



Emily in Paris creator Darren Star has teased a fifth instalment of the show, following season 4's cliffhanger finale.

The fourth season of the Netflix series was released this year, with part two landing on the streaming service earlier this week.

After years of flirting, viewers finally saw Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) get together. However, their relationship was short-lived, and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) quickly entered the picture.

Charming Marcello asked Emily to visit him in Rome, but this budding romance wasn't without its issues either. Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger as Emily embraced a new role and relationship, whilst Gabriel resolved to find her in Rome.

Though a fifth season hasn't been confirmed, Star is adamant that there's more to Emily's story.

"She didn't change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie's company has an office in Rome. Emily's getting that on its feet," he told Deadline.

"I don't necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it's definitely not a permanent – move to Rome. We're not leaving Paris."

Star explained that the finale episode wasn't written as the end to the show, but rather "something to segue into other seasons". He added: "For me, it ends on a cliffhanger. It doesn't end on a final note."

Elsewhere in the interview, Star addressed the possibility of another love triangle. "I think Gabriel realised that he doesn't want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake.

"They certainly had a big fight and a cooling off period. But I think he realised that by the end of the season, that there's something, that he doesn't want to let Emily go."

