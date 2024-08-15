“Emily in Paris” Season 4 Review: The Most Ludicrous Twists Yet and We're Loving It

Emily (Lily Collins) is in another romantic predicament — Gabriel or Alfie? — as the silly, soapy, addictive Netflix series returns

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Lily Collin and Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris

After weeks of gazing at Paris’s dazzling monuments as the backdrop to the Olympics, we’re yearning for two things: a plane ticket and some quality time with the gorgeous, daffily dressed, adorably annoying denizens of Emily in Paris.

As season 4 kicks off — part 1 is now streaming on Netflix — Chicago transplant Emily (Lily Collins) is, as always, caught in a romantic predicament. Dreamy chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was jilted at the altar last season by Camille (Camille Razat), who told their wedding guests she knows he loves Emily.

Unamused, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily’s dashing British boyfriend, stormed off. Camille also told Gabriel that she was pregnant with his child, though not that she’d had a fling with Sofia (Melia Kreiling).

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris.

Now, Emily must figure out if she has a future with Gabriel, with Alfie, or with neither. There are plenty of gorgeous men in Paris, after all — as her pal Mindy (Ashley Park) reminds her — but is Emily too much of an uptight and/or romantic American to play the field? Meanwhile, Mindy's relationship with fashion heir Nicolas (Paul Forman, Park's real-life boyfriend) is getting serious, though his ultra-rich, snobby father could be a problem.

The soapy, silly fun bubbles along, contriving to keep the main characters connected — a ménage à quatre of great-looking people who can never quite settle on their happily ever afters. Some more serious themes weave in, including a #MeToo plot-line involving Emily’s French boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) that’s handled with aplomb.

Netflix (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 405 of Emily in Paris.

In fact, Sylvie does everything with true French élan, from dressing to rolling her eyes. She steals every scene she’s in, while Emily, despite her Audrey Hepburn-like beauty, still doesn’t know what “trompe l’oeil” means.

Some of the plot twists will have you feeling real feelings for the appealing, if sometimes frustrating, characters, while others — including a development towards the end of the first five episodes — are so improbable you'll only roll your eyes. But what does that matter? You're in Paris!

The first half of Emily in Paris season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with the second half coming on Sept. 12.



