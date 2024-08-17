‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Soundtrack: ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ & More

While Mindy (Ashley Park) and co. gear up for the Eurovision Song contest in Season 4 of Emily in Paris, they have some time to practice their numbers. Whether it be a French rendition of a popular song, or the English hit itself, they often perform crowd-pleasers.

The soundtrack to Emily in Paris features many French artists that back the hustle and bustle of Emily’s life. Find all the songs featured in Season 4 of Emily in Paris below:

Episode 1: Break Point

  • “Swan Lake, Op. 20, Spanish Dance” by Tchaichovsky

  • “Chat Dans La Nuit” by DOPAMOON (feat. Romain Muller)

  • “Love Is in the Air” by John Paul Young

  • “Encore” by DOPAMOON x Napkey

  • “Paris Yeye Girl” by Bea Parks and Jack Lake

  • “Visions” by Tample

  • “Bollide” by Warner Chappell Music Group

  • “Off” by Les Filles and Christopher

  • “Café Bombon” by Sergey Kolosov, Ross Gidney

  • “3 Bikinis” by David C [French Dance Version]

  • “Memories” by French 79

  • “Fais Comme Si” by Yan Wagner

  • “Billet Pour Paris” by Le Couleur

  • “Take Your Time” by Bordo

  • “Buddy” by Grand Voyage

  • “Te Fair Danser (Make Your Move French Version)” by Camp Claude

  • “Le monde a changé” by Toukan Toukän

Episode 2: Love on the Run

  • “Grave” by Juniors

  • “À la nage” by UTO

  • “Rendez-Vous” by Fantasyclub & Sofia Bolt

  • “Let Her Go” by Isaac Delusion & LucasV

  • “Side of You” by Zimmer (feat. Laumé)

  • “Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles” by Clio (Emily in Paris orignal)

Episode 3: Masquerade

  • “Get Up and Run” by PO1

  • “Jamais Je Ne Viens” by Ottis Cœur

  • “Franchement” by Bonnie Banane

  • “Butterfly” by Leonie Pernet

  • “Heart of Glass (French) by Do Not Do (Emily in Paris original)

  • “Chat dans la nuit” by DOPAMOON & Roman Muller

  • “Tattoo” by Les Filles et Christopher

  • “Dancing in the Moonlight” by AO Gerber and Isla June

  • “Good Love” by Zola Blood

  • “Hot Summer (feat. Venessa Jackson)” by Bellaire

  • “Dancing In the Moonlight” (French) by Keren Ann and The Moon Recording Co. (Emily in Paris original)

Episode 4: The Grey Area

  • “pourquoi pourquoi” by Corine

  • “Moss’s Ballroom Vogue” by Slowaves

  • “Burning Drums of Fire” by C.J. & Co

  • “Désabillée” by Louis Aguilar + Weekend Affair

  • “J’ai Oublié” by Pi Ja Ma

  • “Running After Time” by Tonique & Man

  • “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (by Elton John and Kiki Dee) Performed by Ashley Park

  • “Feel That Show” by The George Kaplan Conspiracy

  • “Sambossa” (ft. Venessa Jacskon) by Bellaire

  • “Bossa Supanova” by Napkey

Episode 5: Trompe l’oueil

  • “Gabrielle Eyes” by Sahsa Ventura

  • “Belladelic” by Les Bellas

  • “Ne Joue Pas Avec Mon Cœur” by Les Terribles

  • “La Verité Nue” by Juniore

  • “Keep It Rough” by Deep End & WEDONT

  • “Désolée” by Fanny

  • Tellement Tellement” by Petite

  • “Kananga” by Azur

  • “La Fin” by Wreck Theory

  • “Aube” feat. Sauvane by Les Gordon

  • “Deux êtres á part” by Toukan Toukän (Elephanz Remix)

