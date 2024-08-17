‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Soundtrack: ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ & More

While Mindy (Ashley Park) and co. gear up for the Eurovision Song contest in Season 4 of Emily in Paris, they have some time to practice their numbers. Whether it be a French rendition of a popular song, or the English hit itself, they often perform crowd-pleasers.

The soundtrack to Emily in Paris features many French artists that back the hustle and bustle of Emily’s life. Find all the songs featured in Season 4 of Emily in Paris below:

More from Deadline

Episode 1: Break Point

“Swan Lake, Op. 20, Spanish Dance” by Tchaichovsky

“Chat Dans La Nuit” by DOPAMOON (feat. Romain Muller)

“Love Is in the Air” by John Paul Young

“Encore” by DOPAMOON x Napkey

“Paris Yeye Girl” by Bea Parks and Jack Lake

“Visions” by Tample

“Bollide” by Warner Chappell Music Group

“Off” by Les Filles and Christopher

“Café Bombon” by Sergey Kolosov, Ross Gidney

“3 Bikinis” by David C [French Dance Version]

“Memories” by French 79

“Fais Comme Si” by Yan Wagner

“Billet Pour Paris” by Le Couleur

“Take Your Time” by Bordo

“Buddy” by Grand Voyage

“Te Fair Danser (Make Your Move French Version)” by Camp Claude

“Le monde a changé” by Toukan Toukän

Episode 2: Love on the Run

“Grave” by Juniors

“À la nage” by UTO

“Rendez-Vous” by Fantasyclub & Sofia Bolt

“Let Her Go” by Isaac Delusion & LucasV

“Side of You” by Zimmer (feat. Laumé)

“Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles” by Clio (Emily in Paris orignal)

Episode 3: Masquerade

“Get Up and Run” by PO1

“Jamais Je Ne Viens” by Ottis Cœur

“Franchement” by Bonnie Banane

“Butterfly” by Leonie Pernet

“Heart of Glass (French) by Do Not Do (Emily in Paris original)

“Chat dans la nuit” by DOPAMOON & Roman Muller

“Tattoo” by Les Filles et Christopher

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by AO Gerber and Isla June

“Good Love” by Zola Blood

“Hot Summer (feat. Venessa Jackson)” by Bellaire

“Dancing In the Moonlight” (French) by Keren Ann and The Moon Recording Co. (Emily in Paris original)

Episode 4: The Grey Area

“pourquoi pourquoi” by Corine

“Moss’s Ballroom Vogue” by Slowaves

“Burning Drums of Fire” by C.J. & Co

“Désabillée” by Louis Aguilar + Weekend Affair

“J’ai Oublié” by Pi Ja Ma

“Running After Time” by Tonique & Man

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (by Elton John and Kiki Dee) Performed by Ashley Park

“Feel That Show” by The George Kaplan Conspiracy

“Sambossa” (ft. Venessa Jacskon) by Bellaire

“Bossa Supanova” by Napkey

Episode 5: Trompe l’oueil

“Gabrielle Eyes” by Sahsa Ventura

“Belladelic” by Les Bellas

“Ne Joue Pas Avec Mon Cœur” by Les Terribles

“La Verité Nue” by Juniore

“Keep It Rough” by Deep End & WEDONT

“Désolée” by Fanny

Tellement Tellement” by Petite

“Kananga” by Azur

“La Fin” by Wreck Theory

“Aube” feat. Sauvane by Les Gordon

“Deux êtres á part” by Toukan Toukän (Elephanz Remix)

RELATED: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.