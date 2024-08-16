Emily in Paris star Lily Collins says filming in Italy for season 4 felt like a holiday

The stars of Netflix’s Emily in Paris have talked about heading to Italy for part two of the show’s fourth season.

Lily Collins, who plays the titular Emily, described filming in Italy as a “holiday” for the crew.

“Being in Rome was so amazing, it was the most special way for us to end this season with the crew because it felt like a holiday. The culture there’s just so warm and welcoming, the streets are paved with so much history, and the food is so wonderful,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was so great to go from Paris to Rome because you are still in Europe and you are still feeling that romance and passion of Europe, but you are getting to experience a different part of history which was really fun.”

Show creator Darren Star talked about how filming in Italy was like for the crew, especially as the Paris shoots all took place in winter.

“It’s like the sun came out fresh in Rome when we got there. It was just a whole different experience, it was like starting something fresh. It kind of reinvigorated all of us.”

Season four of Emily in Paris continues to follow marketing executive Emily’s love life as she decides between Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, and Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, and her job at luxury marketing agency Agence Grateau with boss Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and colleagues Julien and Luc, played by Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery respectively.

The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky gave part one two stars, describing it as “low-stakes fluff that ends with a Gallic shrug”.

“As ever, Emily’s sanitised, heavily filtered version of Paris makes Richard Curtis’s London look gritty – no one would ever get sick after swimming in this parallel universe Seine,” she wrote. “And while the show’s silliness has a certain limited charm, the cumulative effect is akin to eating too much sugar too quickly: it leaves you feeling a bit queasy and vowing to swear off this stuff in future.”

Emily in Paris part one is streaming on Netflix and part two is scheduled for release on 12 September.