“Emily in Paris's ”Stunning Winter Scenes Were Filmed in One of its“ ”Stars' Picturesque Hometown (Exclusive)

Emily, Gabriel and Camille travel to the French Alps in the season 4, part 2 premiere

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; Stephanie Branchu/Netflix William Abadie (left) and Lily Collins as Emily

Emily Cooper is about to say bonjour to the French Alps on Emily in Paris — and the filming location is the hometown of one of the show’s stars.

William Abadie, who plays Maison Lavaux owner Antoine on the Netflix series, tells PEOPLE he pitched Megève, the ski resort village where he grew up, to the show’s creator, Darren Star, as a filming location.

The official trailer for part 2 of the show’s fourth season, shows Emily (Lily Collins) on the snow-covered slopes with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), where they’re arguing over his relationship with Camille (Camille Razat).

“When we decided to shoot the winter season, I lobbied to Darren [Star] and I'm like, ‘Winter, Paris la la, but we have nice mountains in the Alps, just like in Italy. So why don't you come and check out Megève?’” recalled the actor.

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Lily Collins as Emily and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Related: Lily Collins Has a Roman Holiday (Without Gabriel) in Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Watch

Abadie says he made a “little movie” filled with highlights of Megève — a scenic destination in the Mont Blanc range in southeastern France — to send to Star, who ultimately chose to set the first episode of part 2 there.

While Abadie notes that his character doesn’t appear in those scenes, he says Star was “nice enough” to invite him on the shoot.

“I was all around and it was just a heartwarming experience to have ... this whole family I love so much being so close to my childhood family,” he adds.

Courtesy of Netflix William Abadie as Antoine Lambert in 'Emily in Paris'

The trailer also reveals that Emily jets off to Rome in the season’s second half, after her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) advises her to “do something spontaneous and reckless and un-Emily.”

Emily is seen getting to know a possible new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), as she rides around on the back of his vespa.

"So now you've been with a French guy, a British guy and now Italian? You're really stamping your passport, huh?" Mindy teases Emily, referring to her past relationships with Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Netflix's synopsis for the upcoming episodes teases that Emily “develops feelings” for a new beau and “contemplates leaving the City of Love.”

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Related: See Photos of Lily Collins, Ashley Park and More Stars Arrive for the Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 Premiere

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Filming in Rome was “extraordinary,” Abadie says, noting that the Eternal City “had to be the first one on the list” of other European capitals for the show to visit.

When asked where Emily in Paris should travel next, Abadie says, “I'm getting a little pale, so perhaps Greece, you know, wouldn't be bad. I had a few islands to explore, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain.”

“We need a Spanish lover for Emily,” he jokes.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming and Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, Sept. 12.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.