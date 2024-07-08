Emily Thornberry ‘surprised and disappointed’ over Cabinet snub by Keir Starmer

Emily Thornberry has said she is “sorry and surprised” to have been snubbed after being left out of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet.

The former shadow attorney general did not receive a role in Government on Friday, with the job handed to Richard Hermer, a lawyer from outside Parliament.

In a post on Twitter she revealed she was not taking up another role in the Cabinet.

Thanks to everyone who has been in touch asking about my own future in the new Labour government. Here is my statement 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/dRlW0RaW1D — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) July 8, 2024

The announcement came as Sir Keir Starmer released a raft of ministerial appointments.

Bridget Phillipson has been appointed Women and Equalities Minister - just days after being unable to say in a radio interview whether biological males should be able to use a women’s toilet.

Downing Street released a further list of appointments, which also revealed that Annaliese Dodds has been made Minister for Aid.

She will attend Cabinet despite not being of secretary of state rank, and will also have a role as Women and Equalities Minister.

Stephen Kinnock leaves his immigration brief that he held in opposition to become a minister in the Department of Health.

Dame Diane Johnson and Angela Eagle have been given senior jobs in the Home Office.

Nick Thomas–Symonds will be minister for the constitution and European relations.

Former MP Lord (Vernon) Coaker is a minister in the Ministry of Defence.

