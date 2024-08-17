Emily Woolsey: Family remember Carlisle woman killed in crash

The Daily Beast

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seven-year romance is still going strong despite Daily Mail’s report to the contrary, a rep for Johnson told TMZ Friday. The claim that what appeared to be one of Hollywood’s most stable relationships is over came as a huge shock to fans of the celebrity couple, after the Mail reported “irreconcilable work schedules” had caused their split. Turns out—not true—Johnson’s rep said the couple is still happily together.The claims were based on photos of the 34-year-old