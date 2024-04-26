Eminem announces new album The Death Of Slim Shady

US rapper Eminem has announced he will release an album titled The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) this summer.

The artist, 51, revealed the title of his 12th studio album, which makes reference to his alter ego, in a video uploaded to his Instagram page.

The teaser aired in America just before his appearance during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, according to US outlets.

In the video, a crime reporter working on the Detroit Murder Files tells viewers: “Through his complex and oft-criticised, tongue-twisting rhymes the blond anti-hero known as (Slim Shady) has had no shortage of enemies.

“The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise.

“Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

Appearing in the clip is fellow rapper 50 Cent, who says: “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

Eminem appears in the video with a pixelated face before his identity is revealed when he moves to the side of the screen.

“I knew it was just a matter of time for Slim,” he says.

The end of the video shows Eminem lying on a flight of stairs with a knife in his chest.

Eminem at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2004 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, achieved mainstream popularity with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, which contained the hit My Name Is.

The Missouri-born rapper has had 10 chart-topping singles in the UK charts including Stan (2000) and Lose Yourself (2002).

He has also had 10 UK number one albums including The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002) and Encore (2004).

Among his other records are 2017’s Revival and 2018 album Kamikaze.

His latest record will be his first studio album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which also featured a deluxe edition, Side B.

Last year the rapper objected to US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy using his song Lose Yourself while campaigning to become the Republican nominee for a White House bid.