“Eminem Being Courted To Headline Glastonbury Festival 2025” – report

Rap fans are abuzz with speculation that Eminem is being courted to headline Glastonbury next year.

Less than a full week after the tents were dismantled after the end of this year’s event, The Daily Mail newspaper reports that organisers are keen to brush off criticism of this year’s lineup with a dazzling 2025 top-of-the-bill booking in Eminem.

They quote one “insider” revealing that talks are reportedly already under way to recruit the American star for what would be his very first time at Worthy Farm. He previously headlined at Reading and Leeds in 2017.

This year’s lineup saw pop star Dua Lipa, rockers Coldplay and American R&B star SZA perform at the festival. But critics were quick to slam the bill, pointing out this was Coldplay’s fifth time as headliners, and that the crowd for SZA on Sunday evening was a fraction of that which turned out for Elton John last year.

The Daily Mail reports that even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was hesitant to perform on the Glastonbury stage again, but quoted event organiser Emily Eavis saying: : “I think it reflects what’s happening in the music world at the moment. There aren’t a lot of new rock acts to choose from if I’m honest.”

Shania Twain and Cyndi Lauper also performed this year, but both were beset by sound problems that armchair critics watching the BBC coverage at home were quick to criticise.

