Eminem, Detroit Lions open up the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recruited some help to open the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit – the Detroit Lions and Detroit native Eminem. After being seen in commercials leading up to the draft, it opened on ESPN with jokes about Eminem songs with Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders, Aiden Hutchinson and more. Goodell came out to major boos, which happens every year at the draft, and then Eminem came on stage. He was followed by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aiden Hutchinson, Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders. St. Brown also led the crowd in the now famous "Jared Goff" chant