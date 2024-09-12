Eminem Gives 'Houdini' Its Live Debut — and Sports a Slim Shady Wig! — for 2024 MTV VMAs Opening Performance

The 2024 MTV VMAs are airing live from New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 11

Arturo Holmes/Getty Eminem in September 2024

Eminem reminded the 2024 MTV VMAs what his name is.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the "Without Me" musician, 51, delivered an energetic performance of "Houdini" to open the awards show at New York's UBS Arena. He also played the Jelly Roll-assisted "Somebody Save Me."

Eminem kicked off the performance with "Houdini," sporting a Slim Shady wig — as did many other onstage individuals surrounding the rapper — in a reference to the song's music video.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Eminem in September 2024

He then removed the wig, put on a black baseball cap and rapped "Somebody Save Me," while video footage of Jelly Roll (who was not in attendance) singing its chorus appeared on screens around the stage.

The performance saw Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, give material from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), its television debut.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Eminem in September 2024

At this year's event, the "Stan" rapper earned eight nominations: video of the year, best hip-hop, best direction, best editing, best visual effects and song of summer for "Houdini," plus artist of the year and VMAs most iconic performance for his mash-up of "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am" at the 2000 ceremony.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Eminem in September 2024

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which was released in July, is Eminem's 12th studio album.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the "Lose Yourself" hitmaker told fans that his latest project is a concept album.

"Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy," he wrote.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, while its lead single "Houdini" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

In addition to Eminem's set at the VMAs, Katy Perry, Anitta, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion and Benson Boone will also take the stage.

Teddy Swims and Jessie Murph will also play live on the show's Extended Play stage, while Le Sserafim treated viewers to a pre-show set.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Eminem in June 2024

Perry, 39, is set to receive the coveted video vanguard award and perform a medley of her biggest hits — likely alongside material from her upcoming 143 album.

Megan Thee Stallion will also serve as the host of this year's show.



The 2024 MTV VMAs air on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the UBS Arena in New York.



