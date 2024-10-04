Eminem Learns He's About To Become A Grandfather In Candid New Music Video

Eminem via Associated Press

Eminem’s daughter Hailie had a surprise for him while making his latest music video.

On Thursday night, the chart-topping rapper unveiled the music video for his The Death Of Slim Shady cut Temporary, which features candid home movie footage of the Grammy winner and his daughter as a child.

Interspersed among the clips is a video from Hailie’s wedding day in May, in which he becomes tearful after seeing her in her bridal gown for the first time.

Later in the video, Hailie also surprises her dad with the news that she’s pregnant, presenting him with an American football jersey emblazoned with the word: “Grandpa.”

The social media influencer and podcast host then hands her father what appears to be the ultrasound scan of her unborn child.

Eminem and his daughter Hailie in his Temporary music video YouTube

The song Temporary is taken from Eminem’s latest album The Death Of Slim Shady and is explicitly dedicated to Hailie.

“A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I’m no longer here,” Eminem says at the beginning of the song. “So this song is for Hailie for when that day comes.”

Hailie is the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott, and is his only biological child. He also legally adopted his niece Alaina and step-child Stevie in the 2000s.

Eminem tells Hailie early on in the lyrics to Temporary: “Just wanna say, look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate. And, sweetie, be strong.”

