Eminem speaks at Get Out the Vote rally at Huntington Place
Eminem speaks to a crowd of supporters of Kamala Harris at a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit where he introduced Former President Barack Obama
Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for $150 million for saying on TV that she might have slept with Donald Trump.The conservative conspiracy theorist has named the Real Time With Bill Maher host and HBO as defendants in her defamation suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, according to TMZ.Loomer, a Trump supporter who has joined the former president on the campaign trail, alleges Maher made “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements about her.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September
The Democratic nominee answered Maria Shriver's question about election stress -- and knocked it out of the park.
“And this is Donald Trump’s America, you know?”
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
"No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.
Kamala Harris' running mate made the vow to "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
Far be it from me to call anyone weird, but...these people are weird.
The 'Live! With Kelly and Mark' Hosts share a lavish five-bedroom, six-bathroom townhouse in Manhattan
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
"It seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't," 50 Cent tells PEOPLE of calling out Combs' alleged actions over the years
The "Veep" star slammed Trump "and his merry band of yes men" as "obsessed with what we women do with our bodies."
Tina Brown, founding editor of The Daily Beast, has said that “all of [Meghan Markle’s] ideas are total crap,” in an astonishing attack on the Californian royals’ judgement.The former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor who is penning a new Substack newsletter, entitled, “Fresh Hell,” said the split had been very unfortunate for the royal family, which could still use Harry’s help.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”