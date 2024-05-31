Eminem Teams With Pete Davidson, Dr. Dre And More On First Single From ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’

Eminem has a cameo-filled video to accompany the first single from his upcoming 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Pete Davidson, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Shane Gillis are in the video, titled Houdini, a callback to the rapper’s 2002 Without Me. Watch the video below.

More from Deadline

The video opens with Dr. Dre informing Eminem that a portal from 2002 has opened up in the city, unleashing the early 2000s version of Eminem.

Eminem becomes his Rap Boy persona (also featured in Without Me) to battle the 2002 version of himself. The video showdown features the two Eminems in a showdown.

Davidson comes in at the tail end as a new driver. “Trust me, I’m a great driver. Don’t worry, I just got my license back,” Davidson says.

The comedian has parodied Eminem a few times on Saturday Night Live, with the rapper often popping up in the sketches himself.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is scheduled for release in the summer.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.