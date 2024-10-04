Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals How She Hid Her Pregnancy at Her Own Wedding with Help from BFF Brittany Ednie

The 28-year-old revealed on Thursday, Oct. 3 that she's expecting her first baby with husband Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade/Instagram Hailie Jade Scott (right) and Brittany Ednie

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, has revealed how she hid her pregnancy at her own wedding.

After the rapper, 51, revealed that his 28-year-old daughter is expecting her first baby with her husband, Evan McClintock, in his new music video, the podcaster dished all the pregnancy details with her co-host and best friend, Brittany Ednie, on the Just A Little Shady podcast. The two even shared the clever way Brittany "covered for" Hailie Jade and hid the baby news.

Hailie Jade started the episode, which was published on Friday, Oct. 4, by sharing, "You may or may not be tuning in because you could have heard the news that I'm pregnant. Yay! We finally shared it. It's such a relief to finally say."

EminemMusic/Youtube Eminem holds up daughter Hailie Jade's sonogram

Later in the episode, the soon-to-be mom teased Ednie for drunkenly spewing about her fear of The Joker for "30 minutes" at her and McClintock's wedding, which took place in May. Ednie then chimed in, saying, "I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge, that you are pregnant, because at said wedding, people did not know that she was pregnant."

"So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does," Ednie continued to explain. "Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night."

"Brittany was taking one for the team," Hailie Jade added. "Well, then I'll defend myself, though, because I never really asked you to do it. It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes."

She then shared that, "Usually, Evan [McClintock] has been the one who will take some sips, but he was not near the vibe. Also, the drink was, like, very specific."

Hailie Jade/Instagram Hailie Jade

Hailie Jade recalled that she was drinking "a lavender lemonade, so Evan was like, 'I don't want that.' But you were like, 'Oh, I'll take some drinks of it.' "

"So I feel like you kinda volunteered yourself for that one," she quipped to Ednie.

On Thursday, Eminem released a touching music video for his song "Temporary," which features dozens of old home videos of Hailie Jade. Towards the end of the video, the proud dad shared footage of his daughter revealing to him that she's expecting.

The influencer and podcaster hands her dad a blue football jersey that reads "Grandpa" and the number 1, as well as a sonogram image. Eminem's jaw drops and eyes widen as he tears up at the happy news.

Soon after the video's release, Hailie Jade shared a few photos on her Instagram to confirm she's set to welcome her first baby with McClintock. "Mom & dad est. 2025 🤍," she wrote in her caption.



