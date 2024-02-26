Emma Barnett could replace Martha Kearney as BBC Today programme host

Emma Barnett currently hosts Woman's hour on BBC Radio 4 - Rhi Schroer

Emma Barnett will leave BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to become the new presenter of the Today programme after Martha Kearney announced she is to step down.

Kearney, 66, will leave the flagship show following the next general election.

The Telegraph understands that Barnett, 39, has agreed to replace her.

BBC bosses were determined to hire another woman as Kearney’s departure would leave only Mishal Husain in the Today line-up alongside Nick Robinson, Justin Webb and Amol Rajan.

However, replacing Kearney with a woman nearly 30 years her junior is likely to prompt accusations of ageism.

When previously asked about ageism at the corporation, the BBC has cited Kearney and Kirsty Wark, 69, as examples of broadcasters in high-profile roles. Wark recently announced that she is leaving BBC Two’s Newsnight after 30 years.

Kearney has presented the Today programme for six years after a lengthy BBC career. She was the first woman presenter of Radio 4’s The World at One and was previously political editor of Newsnight.

The BBC said that she “will continue working for BBC Radio 4 on a variety of projects” after the election.

This spring she will begin presenting episodes of Open Country, Radio 4’s countryside magazine programme, and later in 2024 will host a new interview series celebrating the natural world, This Natural Life.

Kearney said: “I have loved working on Today with its incredible reach and influence but now it’s time to move on to pastures new – literally. I am really looking forward to sharing my passion for nature in an exciting new series, as well as a much-loved favourite programme.

“And I won’t be missing that 3am alarm call.”

She added: “I have been planning my move for a while now and the general election, which will be my 11th, is the right point to move on.”

Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, said: “Martha has been an outstanding Today presenter, thanks to her hallmark incisive questioning, warmth and connection with the audience.

“She is an immensely respected and popular journalist, and I’d like to thank her on behalf of the BBC and her millions of listeners. I’m delighted Martha’s illustrious BBC career will continue on Radio 4, giving listeners outstanding programming beyond the election.”

Martha Kearney will stand down from presenting the Today programme after the general election - Clara Molden/The Telegraph

Mohit Bakaya, controller of Radio 4, said: “Martha is a brilliant journalist and presenter, who has navigated us through important news stories over the years, and led Radio 4’s coverage for significant national events, including the Queen’s funeral and King’s coronation. I am delighted that she is staying with Radio 4.”

Owenna Griffiths, editor of Today, said that Kearney is “a warm and generous colleague who will be missed by me and my team”.

BBC bosses are hoping to shake up the Today programme after its ratings fell to their lowest level since 2007. They are currently at 5.7 million, having lost more than a million listeners between 2022 and 2023.

Nick Robinson has claimed that the slump is down to a general decline in news consumption as people want to listen to something cheerier.

“People just want to avoid the news. Market research literally calls them ‘news avoiders’. We will all know people who think, ‘I just can’t face the world any more’,” he said in 2023.

However, ratings for rivals Times Radio and GB News Radio have risen over the same period.

If Barnett were to be hired, she could alternate with Robinson or Rajan on the Today podcast, which was launched in October 2023 and billed as “the Today programme unbuttoned”.