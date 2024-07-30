Emma Heming Willis Shares Adorable Then-vs-Now Video of Her Two Daughters Evelyn and Mabel in New York City

The mom of two shares her daughters with husband Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram (2) Emma Heming Willis' daughters Mabel and Evelyn

Emma Heming Willis' daughters are growing up.

On Tuesday, July 30, the mom-of-two, 46, shared an adorable video on her Instagram that included clips of her daughters Mabel and Evelyn, whom she shares with husband Bruce Willis, 69, from past trips to New York City.

One clip shows a much younger Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, as they walk the streets of the city arm-in-arm. The video then switches to another clip of the two when they're older, walking in N.Y.C. separate from each other.

"Don’t blink cause you just might miss it 👧🏼👧🏽," Heming Willis wrote in her caption.

Earlier this month, the Make Time Wellness founder shared a glimpse into how she celebrated the Fourth of July with her daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

In the post, Heming Willis could be seen posing in front of a ranch while wearing a blue denim shirt and jeans with a cream cowgirl hat alongside her two daughters, who also wore various colors of red, white and blue and their own cowgirl hats. Heming Willis also shared a close-up photo of herself smiling as a crowd could be seen behind her.

The post also included several videos showing the girls walking to a Fourth of July event and watching a parade as they sat down on the sidelines. In one video, the girls watched intently as a quartet of horse riders holding the American flag made their way down the street.

“Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the proud mom captioned the post, before jokingly adding, “And if you don’t have cowboy boots, just put your snow boots on, it’s fine 😉.”

In June, Heming Willis celebrated Mabel’s graduation from elementary school. To mark the occasion, Heming Willis shared an adorable photo on her Instagram of Mabel wearing a white patterned dress and white sweater while holding two bouquets.

The grad was surrounded by members of her extended family in the photo, including sisters Scout and Tallulah, as well as Willis' ex Demi Moore, 61, who all held up masks of Mabel's face in front of their own. Heming Willis' mom Zorina Heming also joined the celebration.

"Middle school! Here she comes! 👩🏻‍🎓📚❣️ @buuski @zorina.heming @scoutlaruewillis @demimoore," the proud mom wrote in her caption.

