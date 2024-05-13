Emma Lovell: Australian teen jailed for 14 years over UK woman's murder

Simon Atkinson and Tiffanie Turnbull - in Brisbane and Sydney
·3 min read
Emma and Lee Lovell
Emma Lovell was stabbed alongside her husband when intruders broke into their home [Family photo]

A teenager who stabbed a British mother to death after breaking into her home in Australia has been jailed for 14 years.

Emma Lovell, 41, was killed when confronting two intruders in Brisbane on Boxing Day in 2022.

She had emigrated from Suffolk in 2011 with her daughters and her husband Lee, who was also injured in the attack.

The offender, who cannot legally be named as he was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to her murder earlier this year.

He also admitted to three other burglary and assault charges.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, Justice Tom Sullivan said the man - now aged 19 - had committed a "particularly heinous" crime against the Lovells, who he described as a "loving family" building a life for themselves in a new country.

"They were ordinary citizens enjoying their family life in their home where they were entitled to feel safe. What happened... violated that entirely."

Justice Sullivan noted that the offender had himself witnessed violence from a young age and began abusing drugs and alcohol at the age of 14 after the death of his grandmother.

However, his childhood of "deprivation" did not outweigh the seriousness of the offence or warrant leniency in sentencing, he concluded, ruling that the teen serve a minimum of nine years and nine months in prison before being eligible for parole.

Another teenager charged over the incident is yet to enter pleas, with his case listed for a hearing in Brisbane later this month.

The court heard that Mr and Ms Lovell had been woken by their dogs on the night of the murder, confronting the teenage intruders and forcing them outside of their house, where a struggle then broke out in the garden.

There, Ms Lovell was fatally stabbed in the heart with an 11.5cm (4.5 inch) knife.

Police and paramedics responding to the attack had arrived to find her two teenage daughters sobbing over their dying mother.

Medics performed open heart surgery on the front lawn of the home, but Ms Lovell died shortly after arriving at hospital.

The attack in the suburb of North Lakes, about 45km (30 miles) north of Brisbane, sparked community outrage and was among several cases which prompted the state of Queensland to controversially introduce stricter youth crime laws.

The court heard the teen responsible for Ms Lovell's death had been convicted of 84 offences in the past - more than a dozen of them break-in charges - although none of them had been violent crimes.

Ms Lovell's family had previously called for her killer to be jailed for life. Adults in Queensland face a mandatory life sentence for murder, however the offender had to be sentenced as a child due to his age at the time of the incident.

"I don't feel justice has been served one bit," Mr Lovell said, speaking outside of court in Brisbane - pointing out that his family had just one day earlier spent Mother's Day in grief.

"It was good to get 14 years but it's never going to be enough... it isn't going to bring Emma back."

In an emotional victim impact statement, Mr Lovell last week told the court he felt "so lost in life" without his best friend and wife of 22 years.

"The girls and I have had our futures robbed of us."

A statement was also read out on behalf of Ms Lovell's mother, Marjorie Dowson, who said the loss of her daughter had "left a big hole that can never be filled".

"Her death has ruined my life," she said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • He Road the Rails Killing People: How Authorities Tracked Down a Serial Killer

    Ángel Maturino Reséndiz admitted to killing nine people, but DNA evidence linked him to more bodies. A new episode of 'People Magazine Investigates' goes inside the case

  • San Diego tightens regulations on beach yoga

    The City of San Diego has cracked down on beach yoga activities, drawing criticism from instructors who have long been conducting free classes at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.

  • Thousands of French actors call for fair share of streaming profits

    The day before the opening of the Cannes film festival, some 7,000 French actors called on streaming platforms for a more fair distribution of profits. Echoing demands made by actors and screenwriters during the nearly four-month strike in Hollywood last year, French actors in an open letter published Sunday, are asking to be "compensated proportionally to the success of the work in which they collaborated".Actors including André Dussollier, Karin Viard and Catherine Frot are asking for the appl

  • Michigan Mom Spends First Mother’s Day at Home with Her Kids Since Waking Up from a 5-Year Coma

    Jennifer Flewellen, who was in coma for five years after a car crash in 2017, woke up in 2022 and left the hospital in 2024

  • Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths

    Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 

  • Egypt to intervene in ICJ case as Israel tensions rise

    Egypt on Sunday said it would intervene in support of South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, citing the growing scale of Israel's operations in Gaza and their impact on civilians. The move highlights growing tensions between the two neighbours as the Israeli operation in border town Rafah tests long-term agreements and security cooperation. "The announcement of the intervention in this case comes in light of the expansion in scope and scale of Israeli violations against civilians in Gaza," the Egyptian foreign ministry said, without specifying what the intervention would entail.

  • Bruins captain Marchand scratched from Game 4 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Panthers

    BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.

  • Exclusive-Before arrest in Russia, US soldier's relationship with Russian girlfriend turned bloody, wife says

    Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.

  • Philippine coast will block China reclamation at disputed shoal, official says

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is committed to sustaining a presence in a disputed area of the South China Sea to ensure China does not carry out reclamation activities at the Sabina Shoal, its spokesperson said on Monday. The coast guard said on Saturday it had deployed a ship to Sabina Shoal, where it accused China of building an artificial island, amid an escalating maritime row, adding two other vessels were in rotational deployment in the area. Since the ship's deployment in mid April, the coast guard said it had discovered piles of dead and crushed coral that had been dumped on the sandbars of Sabina Shoal, altering their sizes and elevation.

  • Racism in the military: Settlement proposed in class-action lawsuit against CAF

    A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s to help right the wrongs committed against members who say they’ve suffered racial discrimination in the military. But as Heidi Petracek reports, some say it misses the mark.

  • Why Hindu nationalists are targeting thousands of mosques in India

    Thousands of mosques in India are being targeted by Hindu nationalists who claim they are illegal structures built on the ruins of former temples. CBC’s Salimah Shivji explains how India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stoking these tensions to win a third term.

  • Teen Admits Throwing Large Rock onto Highway, Killing 20-Year-Old Driver

    Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove

  • 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

    If you've taken the advice to save as much money as in an emergency fund or other form of savings, you should feel entitled to take out money when needed. That's what it's there for, after all. Learn...

  • McDonald's Considers $5 Value Meal To Combat Traffic Woes

    Fans are not lovin' the impact of inflation on their wallets, which in turn is hurting McDonald's bottom line. So the chain is now considering a $5 meal deal.

  • Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after being punched in the face in New York City

    Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday. The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist.

  • Small, well-built Chinese EV called the Seagull poses a big threat to the US auto industry

    A tiny, low-priced electric car called the Seagull has American automakers and politicians trembling. The car, launched last year by Chinese automaker BYD, sells for around $12,000 in China, but drives well and is put together with craftsmanship that rivals U.S. electric vehicles that cost three times as much. Tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles will keep the Seagull out of America for now, and it likely would sell for more than 12 grand if imported.

  • Dog Rescued After Falling Off 50-Foot Cliff at Quarry in Connecticut: He's 'Very Lucky'

    The animal, a 30-pound terrier mix named Rippy, had been lost for days

  • Manhunt after an Ohio police officer was killed ends in suspect’s death after a standoff, authorities say

    A suspect was found dead Sunday in northeastern Ohio following a manhunt and hourslong standoff with law enforcement after a police officer was fatally shot in an ambush the day before, authorities say.

  • Chinese asylum seekers dispel Trump's migrant army claims

    The stories of Chinese asylum seekers trying to start new lives in New York cast doubt on Donald Trump's claims about China building what he calls "a little army" of military-age male migrants in the United States. (AP video: Serkan Gurbuz, Didi Tang, Fu Ting)

  • Georgia Mom Found Dead After Being Attacked by 'Several Aggressive Dogs,' Police Say

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9