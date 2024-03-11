Emma Lovell: Australian teen pleads guilty to British woman's murder

The UK couple were both injured in the alleged attack

One of the teenagers accused of killing of a British mother when they broke into her home in Australia has pleaded guilty to murder.

Emma Lovell, 41, was allegedly stabbed when confronting two intruders in Brisbane on Boxing Day in 2022.

She had emigrated from Ipswich in 2011 with her daughters and her husband Lee, who was also injured in the attack.

The boys, who cannot legally be named as they were 17 at the time, were each charged with four offences.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, the boy who allegedly used the knife in the incident also pleaded guilty to burglary, committing a malicious act, and assault occasioning bodily harm, for stabbing Mr Lovell.

Now 18, he was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in May.

The other boy is yet to enter any pleas.

Originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, Emma Lovell moved to Australia seeking a "better life" for her family, her brother David Angel previously told the BBC.

Her alleged attack has caused community outrage and was among several which prompted the state of Queensland to controversially introduce stricter youth crime laws.

Mr Lovell was in court on Monday but did not speak to media.