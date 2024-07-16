Emma Roberts Confirms Engagement To Cody John Before Her Mom Can Spill The Beans

Emma Roberts made a playful effort to beat her mother, Kelly Cunningham, to the punch this week when it came to acknowledging a personal milestone.

On Tuesday, Roberts announced her engagement to fellow actor Cody John by sharing a stunning photo of the couple posing by a lake on Instagram.

In the accompanying caption, the “American Horror Story” actor wrote that she was “putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

As fans may recall, Cunningham accidentally broke the news of Roberts’ 2020 pregnancy over social media before she had the chance to do so herself. At the time, Cunningham was responding to Instagram users who had tagged her in screenshots of a tabloid report.

“Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination. It was a disaster and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her,” Roberts later recalled to Jimmy Kimmel.

Roberts and John confirmed their relationship in August 2022. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

As to how the pair resolved the spat, she told Kimmel, “We kind of laughed. We kind of got in a fight. I blocked her at one point ― it was my only weapon!”

Roberts shares her now-3-year-old son, Rhodes, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

John, whose credits include “NCIS” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” first confirmed his relationship with Roberts on Instagram in August 2022. They’ve since shared multipleimages together on the social media platform.

Roberts previously talked about the challenges of publicizing relationships on social media, telling Cosmopolitan in 2019, “I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience.”

“Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story,” she continued. “That’s hard.”

