Emma Roberts Responds to Britney Spears Biopic Casting Rumor: 'It's My True Dream to Play' Her

"It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true," the actress said

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty; J. Merritt/Getty Emma Roberts in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 23, 2024; Britney Spears in Beverly Hills, California, on April 12, 2018

Emma Roberts would count herself "Lucky" to step into Britney Spears' shoes for the upcoming movie about her life.

After news of a biopic in the works based on Spears' 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, the singer's former longtime assistant Felicia Culotta told TMZ she thinks Roberts, 33, would be a good casting choice for Spears, now 42, in the film.

"I was like, I love her assistant," Roberts said in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, reacting to the suggestion. "I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true."

The Scream Queens alum is a longtime fan of Spears, telling the magazine, "I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to [Spears' 2003 album] In the Zone and said, 'I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.' "

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Emma Roberts in New York City on Nov. 22, 2009; Britney Spears in Los Angeles in 1999

Roberts went on to share that nowadays, she even sings Spears' songs to her 3-year-old son Rhodes "in the bath all the time."

"I’m always like, 'God, he must think I’m so weird.' That’s some millennial parenting," she told Cosmopolitan.

Universal Pictures announced Aug. 1 that it secured the rights to The Woman in Me after a "highly competitive auction," according to a press release. Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to direct, while Marc Platt will produce. No official casting announcements have been revealed yet.

Spears wrote on X Aug. 1, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned."



Gallery Books Cover of Britney Spears' 2023 memoir The Woman in Me

Four months earlier, Roberts appeared on Live with Mark and Kelly, where she shared a memory of a childhood birthday when her mom Kelly Cunningham and aunt Julia Roberts surprised her with a call from Spears.

The American Horror Story actress remembered the pop star saying, “Happy birthday, Emma. It's Britney Spears.” But she mistakenly thought it was a prank, adding, “I looked at them and hung up and was like, ‘Mm-hmm, nice.’ And they were like, 'No, that was her.' "

“I was — still am — the biggest Britney Spears fan,” Roberts explained. “And I literally started crumbling and I was like, ‘Can we get her back on the phone?’ They got her back on the phone.”

Joked Kelly Ripa, “Star 69 or whatever.”

“I was like click right [away],” Roberts added as she indicated hanging up the phone. “I’m so sorry, Britney.”

Read the original article on People.