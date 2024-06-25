Emma Roberts Says Financially Supporting Her Son on Her Own Is 'Very Freeing' as She Talks Having 'Mom Guilt'

The actress is mom to son Rhodes, 3, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts is feeling grateful that she can provide for her son.

The American Horror Story actress, 33, appeared on iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi and spoke about her relationship with her son Rhodes, 3, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund. Roberts noted that she's happy she's able to support her son on her own since she's been working since she was a child.

"Now that I have been working so long, I can support myself and I can help out other people. And also with my son, to just know that I can always support him on my own is a very freeing thing that I know is a huge privilege," Roberts says. "And some people can't and I just always want to encourage people to know that they can try."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Emma Roberts Has a 'Magical' Day as She Brings Son Rhodes, 3, to Disneyland for the First Time

Elsewhere in the podcast, Roberts opened up about feeling "mom guilt" when leaving for work. "I have such mom guilt. I'm away from my son, working for 12 hours a day and then on the weekend I'm so tired and I feel like I'm not being my best self," she shares.

"But the other side of that coin is I know that [he] will always know that his mom works really hard and loves what she does and therefore will always be able to support him."

In April, Roberts shared a sweet photo on her Instagram of herself and Rhodes as they spent the day together at Disneyland. Posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle, Roberts sat on a bench and had her arm around her son, who faced away from the camera and looked out over the moat.

"The only thing that could make the most magical place on earth more magical? seeing it with your son for the first time 🌟 @disneyland 🩵 @disneyparks 📸," Roberts wrote in her caption.

The actress also gave a glimpse of their day on her Instagram Stories, showing her and her little boy walking around the park together and going on a few rides.

Earlier that same month, the proud mom shared an adorable photo on Instagram as she received a big hug from her son Rhodes. In the picture, the toddler ran to his mom, arms outstretched and sporting a grin as Roberts bent down, ready to receive her son's hug.

"Best feeling in the world 🩵," Roberts wrote in her caption.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.