Emma Roberts Thriller ‘Fourth Wall’ Set to Shoot in Saudi Arabia’s New AlUla Studios

Emma Roberts thriller “Fourth Wall” is set to start shooting early next year in Saudi Arabia’s brand new AlUla Studios.

The previously announced film is written by Jerry Kontogiorgis and produced by Greg Silverman and Grant Torre of Hollywood indie Stampede Ventures. It will be the first feature by U.S. director Alexis Ostrander, who has extensive TV experience on series such as “Servant” and “Interview With the Vampire.”

“Fourth Wall” is Roberts’ second project with Stampede after the rom-com “Space Cadet” for Amazon MGM Studios, which premiered globally on Prime Video in July.

In “Fourth Wall,” Roberts will play a former child star from a popular TV sitcom who is kidnapped and wakes up in a complete recreation of the show’s set with the rest of the cast.

“The announcement of ‘Fourth Wall’ as the debut production at AlUla Studios marks a defining moment in our journey to establish AlUla as a premier global filmmaking destination,” said Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, in a statement.

“Our partnership with Stampede Ventures underscores our commitment to advancing our long-term vision of AlUla as a global creative hub,” he added.

AlUla is a swathe of northwest Saudi Arabia roughly the size of Belgium that comprises a lush oasis and vast sandstone canyons. The AlUla Studios complex is a full-service facility with a 30,000-square-foot soundstage, a backlot, production support buildings, warehouses and a recording studio.

Last year, AlUla announced a partnership with Stampede to bring 10 productions to the region over the next three years with a projected $350 million spend, following their collaboration on “K-Pops!,” the directorial debut of multiple Grammy winner Anderson .Paak.

“After a very positive recent experience shooting ‘K-Pops’ on location in AlUla, Stampede Ventures is now thrilled to bring more films to our partnership,” said Greg Silverman, CEO of Stampede Ventures, in the statement.

“Our productions will celebrate the unique allure of AlUla as a setting for cinematic creativity and the inspiring energy and love for filmmaking of the men and women of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Other Hollywood productions shot in AlUla to date include Gerard Butler action-thriller “Kandahar,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

