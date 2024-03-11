Emma Stone wins Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things
Emma Stone wins Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things
Emma Stone wins Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things
Multiple photo agencies are sounding the alarm that Kate Middleton's latest portrait with her children could have been digitally altered.
Consuelos rocked a classic suit and bow tie while Ripa donned a semi-sheer Jason Wu gown at the ceremony
The bejeweled look also included structured sleeves and tons of rhinestones.
The Princess of Wales, royalty's best-dressed woman, made a fashionable return to Instagram on Mother's Day wearing skinny jeans and combat boots from See by Chloe - see Kate's off-duty outfit
Brosnan's pick, an Oscar nominee, said he thinks he's "a bit old" to play the fictional spy.
Kate Middleton's controversial uncle has commented on her health during 'Big Brother,' and the royals are worried about a feeding frenzy.
A style triple threat.
Barbie star Ryan Gosling is responsible for one of the greatest moments in Academy Awards history, performing "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.
For Mother's Day in the U.K., a new photo of Kate Middleton was released on Instagram by Kensington Palace.
Only time will tell if Ivanka Trump's reputation rebrand will be successful, but one thing is clear: she's rebuilding her image one outfit at a time.
Princess Beatrice of York wowed in a super cinched dress for a ritzy evening with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Blenheim Ball in aid of Starlight
The superstar chef and his wife are parents to three boys and three girls
The "Ex's & Oh's" singer faced backlash in January after taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry while intoxicated.
The 'Killers of the Flower Moon' star also reunited with his 'Taxi Driver' costar Jodie Foster at the 96th annual Academy Awards
Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, revealed she has welcomed her first child with husband Michael Lewis after keeping her pregnancy secret for nine months. See the first photos of Lady Kitty's daughter.
Gosling is set to the hit stage at the 2024 Oscars to perform the Oscar-nominated 'Barbie' song, "I’m Just Ken"
If you enjoy laughter and joy, I implore you to take a look at these.
When Emily Harris decided to sell a signed guitar she got for her 16th birthday to pay for her wedding, she never imagined there'd be no takers.
"It's boring to do the same thing over and over again," the actress tells PEOPLE of changing up her style
"He took with him the most necessary things — his sister and his toys," the boy's mom joked