Emmanuel Macron dismisses Left candidate who vows to rip up pension reforms

Emmanuel Macron, pictured in Paris on Wednesday, has ruled out dissolving his current caretaker cabinet and replacing it with a new one until after the Olympics - AFP

Emmanuel Macron has dismissed the Left’s common candidate for prime minister who critics accuse of “running Paris city’s finances into the ground”.

With no party or alliance in a position to reach an absolute majority in France’s National Assembly, Mr Macron ruled out dissolving his current caretaker cabinet run by Gabriel Attal and replacing it with a new one until after the Olympics.

In an interview on Tuesday night, the French president implored politicians to instead adopt the spirit of the Paris Games and work together to form a broad coalition able to govern.

“Of course we need to be concentrated on the Games until mid-August,” Mr Macron told broadcaster France 2.

“From then... it will be my responsibility to name a prime minister and entrust them with the task of forming a government, with the broadest backing possible,” he said.

His comments came minutes after the Left-Green New Popular Front alliance (NFP), which has been split since it came out on top in the legislative elections of June 30 and July 7, finally came up with a consensus candidate for prime minister.

Lucie Castets, 37, a little-known economist and senior civil servant, said she had accepted the nomination “with great humility but also great conviction”, believing herself a “serious and credible candidate” for the role.

But critics instantly questioned her track record given that she is in charge of finances and purchasing for Paris’ cash-strapped Socialist-run town hall, which is steeped in almost €10 billion debt. She was also previously mayor Anne Hidalgo’s economic adviser.

Ms Castets “has the perfect profile to finish off France’s public finances”, said MP Philippe Ballard, spokesman of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. “When we see her record, we can doubt her ability to manage the country effectively.”

Conservative MP Pierre-Henri Dumont, deputy national secretary of the Republicans party, said: ”The fact the Left is proposing as government chief the director of financial affairs for Paris, a city whose debt has more than doubled in less than 10 years, is entirely consistent with the collapse of the country that they are preparing for us.”

However, Ms Hidalgo insisted: ”Lucie has worked very seriously and without bankrupting the city.”

Lucie Castets, pictured on screen, has hit back saying she would not take lessons from the Macron government

Ms Castets also hit back on Wednesday, saying she would not take lessons from the Macron government, which has presided over record debt of €3 trillion or 112 per cent of GDP.

“I am proud to have participated in the financing of very long-term projects that will improve the lives of Parisians, particularly in terms of ecology”, she told France Inter, blaming the government for cutting funding to local authorities and then blaming them for mismanagement.

“The debt of the city of Paris is in no way comparable to the debt of the French state, so it is somewhat ironic to hear lessons from the people who are responsible for the debt of the French state”, she added.

Like Mr Macron, Ms Castets is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, a hothouse for future top civil servants, presidents and prime ministers. After starting out in the treasury, she “worked on cracking down on tax fraud and financial crime”, according to a statement from NFP.

She said one of her priorities would be to “repeal the pension reform” to raise the official retirement age by two years to 64, which Mr Macron pushed through last year, triggering widespread protests and discontent. She also pledged to push for a “major tax reform so everyone pays their fair share”.

In the past, when the opposition has taken control of parliament, French presidents have accepted prime ministers put forward by the new majority.

However, these were generally in a position to survive a confidence vote in the chamber and avoid immediate ejection. In this case, the Left-wing alliance is at least 100 MPs short of an absolute majority and at risk of being kicked out at any time.

“The question is what majority can emerge from the Assembly so that a French government can pass reforms, pass a budget and move the country forward?” Mr Macron told France 2.

It is now up to parties to “get out of their comfort zones and work out compromises. It’s not a dirty word,” he added.

The Left accused Mr Macron of a “denial of democracy”.

He “is attempting a shameful misappropriation” of the election result, said Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party.

“When you call elections at the risk of causing chaos, you respect the result. Denial is the worst policy that leads to the worst kind of politics,” he added.