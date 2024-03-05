Emmanuel Macron urges Europe ‘not to be cowards’ on Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron addresses French community living in the Czech Republic at the Lycee Francais school in Prague - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Emmanuel Macron has urged Ukraine’s allies not to be “cowards” just days after refusing to rule out sending ground troops to the war-torn country.

“We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards,” the French president told members of the French expatriate community in Prague while on a visit to the Czech Republic.

“War has returned to our land,” he added, warning that Russia had “become unstoppable”.

“We never want to see coming tragedies,” said the French president, who is expected during his visit to clarify France’s standpoint on a Czech plan to buy weapons outside Europe for Ukraine.

Mr Macron spoke of “powers that have become unstoppable” and that “are widening the threat every day, attacking us more and more”.

“We must be equal to the challenge of history and the courage it implies,” he insisted.

The French president also issued a robust defence of his controversial assertion last week that “nothing should be ruled out” when it came to dispatching Western ground troops to Ukraine.

“I’m convinced that the deliberate clarity of these remarks is what Europe needed,” he said in Prague alongside his Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel.

“Ask rather President Putin what he is not prepared to do. Who launched the war in Ukraine? Vladimir Putin. Who threatens us no matter what we say with nuclear weapons, President Putin. You should all turn to him to find out what his strategic limits are,” he said.

“But if every day we explain what our limits are in the face of someone who has none and has launched this war, I can already tell you that the spirit of defeat is already lurking.”

“Explaining that we are not going to impose any limits on ourselves is necessary”, said Mr Macron.

“Can we turn away, consider that things can continue to be played out? I don’t think so, and so it is a strategic leap forward that I have called for and that I fully accept”

Nato leaders have publicly denouncing the idea of sending European or alliance troops to Ukraine. Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, Joe Biden, the US president, Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister and Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of Nato, all distanced themselves from his remarks.

Russia issued stark warnings of a “real threat” of nuclear war should such troops be sent.

The Elysée has since made it clear Mr Macron was only referring to personnel for training or support, not combat roles.

The French president has insisted it is important to keep Putin guessing as to how far the West would go to deny him victory via “strategic ambiguity”.

According to Ivo Daalder, former US ambassador to Nato, Mr Macron was aware of the type of reaction he could expect from allies as France had already mooted it.

“Weeks earlier, General Thierry Burkhard, France’s chief of the defence staff, had written to half his Nato colleagues, exploring the possibility of a coalition of the willing to take over certain tasks from Ukraine – including manning defensive systems, training forces in country, launching cyber operations and offering help in de-mining,” Mr Daalder wrote in Politico.

“No military leader would send this kind of letter without clear backing from their country’s top political leadership. And every ally, I am told, reacted with a furious ‘WTF?’. Seeing a sneaky political end run around them, they made clear their answer was an emphatic no.”

“And yet, it seems Paris didn’t listen – or possibly even care.”

In an interview with Czech newspaper Pravo on Tuesday, Mr Macron said: “We are sparking debate and thinking about everything we can do to support Ukraine.

“I have always been clear about our framework: we are not at war with the Russian people and we refuse to enter into a logic of escalation.”

French commentators say that Mr Macron’s pugnacious rhetoric is also aimed at a domestic audience in the run-up to European elections in which the hard-Right National Rally – which long admired Putin before his invasion – is polling to come first.

Editorialist Françoise Fressoz said Mr Macron’s message was: “Vladimir Putin is not just threatening Ukraine. His aim is to weaken systems of government based on the rule of law and the principles of liberal democracy. Given this context, those who are determined to unravel the EU appear to be (Putin’s) useful idiots or objective allies.”

However, according to an Odoxa-Backbone Consulting poll for Le Figaro, 68 per cent of French people thought he was wrong to rule out sending troops.

After meeting Mr Pavel and Petr Fiala, the Czech prime minister, Mr Macron said France was ready to back a Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

“We back this initiative and we will contribute to it,” said the French president.

He is expected to discuss buying ammunition outside of the EU to help Ukraine.