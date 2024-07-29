Emmerdale airs another Angelica King update ahead of return

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has aired an update on Angelica King ahead of her return to screens.

Monday's (July 29) episode featured a brief mention of how Angel has been doing in the youth offenders' facility following her conviction for death by dangerous driving.

Evil Tom King was trying to bond with his aunt Nicola King as a way to get her on his side after his split from his wife Belle last week.

Tom essentially invited himself to move in with the Kings at Victoria Cottage, with Nicola not having the heart to tell him it would be a bit crowded.

Nicola later confided in Laurel Thomas that Tom wouldn't be able to stay with them for long because Angel was due for release in the coming weeks.

"She's been head-down, staying out of trouble or there would still be months to wait," Nicola reported.

Angel has been locked up since her confession that she was driving in the crash that killed her friend Heath Hope on New Year's Day.

The teen initially struggled in the young offenders' home, with Jimmy King admitting that he was concerned about her bad behaviour.

However, it looks as if Angelica has changed for the better in recent weeks and will soon be back in the village.

Emmerdale cast member Rebecca Bakes hinted viewers would see her character Angel soon during a chat with Digital Spy at the Radio Times Soap Awards.

"It should be at the end of September, so in a few months maybe! I don't really know because we haven't started filming anything yet," she told us.

