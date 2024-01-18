Emmerdale airs a big confession over Heath Hope's death

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has aired a huge confession from Angelica King over Heath Hope's death.

Heath was tragically killed in a car crash on New Year's Day, thus throwing his family into despair since his sister Cathy was also in the car.

While Bob Hope blames his daughter for Heath's death and assumes she was driving, Cathy insists it was actually Angel who was behind the wheel.

The truth finally came out in an emotional double bill on Thursday (January 18) as Heath's family and friends gathered for his funeral.

The episode saw Bob continue to grapple with his son's death and his own mistaken belief that Cathy was somehow responsible for the tragic events. Angelica was tortured as well as she'd been disinvited to the funeral by Cathy.

Bob ultimately decided it would be too traumatising to attend Heath's funeral, while Cathy was determined to give her brother the proper sendoff he deserved.

Cathy stayed strong as she was faced with the heartbreaking sight of her brother's casket, before later standing up to Bob as he finally made an appearance.

The teen's friends April and Arthur stood by her as she warned Bob that she would not move home since he wasn't capable of believing her.

"If you think I'm lying about something this important, then me and you aren't fixed at all," she tearfully told her dad. "I'll tell you one last time — I wasn't driving, Angelica was."

The episode concluded with a dramatic cliffhanger as Nicola approached her daughter Angelica while she was standing at Heath's graveside.

"I haven't been honest with you about the accident," Angel told her mum. "It wasn't Cathy who was driving, it was me!"

Angelica collapsed into her stunned mother's arms as the episode came to an end…

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

