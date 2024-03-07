Emmerdale airs Kerry Wyatt twist after her return to the village

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Kerry Wyatt has returned with a secret in the latest Emmerdale episode.

Cast member Laura Norton recently resumed filming on the ITV1 soap following her maternity leave, though her on-screen family had no idea she'd be showing up in Thursday's (March 7) double bill.

Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton were surprised to see Kerry — dressed as Cher — being dropped off in the village by PC Mike Swirling following a run-in with police.

Kerry was then left having to explain to her daughter Amy why she'd been accused of stealing by her fiancé.

ITV

She explained she'd been working as a Cher impersonator on the cruise ship when her employer "got the wrong idea" about stealing.

"I had to make a very sharp exit," she explained.

Amy had no clue her mum even had a fiancé called Malcolm, though Kerry admitted she'd thrown her engagement ring at him during her hasty exit from the ship.

Kerry tried to defend herself when Amy accused her of abandoning the family after all they went through with Kyle and, most recently, Chloe fleeing the village with her baby.

ITV

Kerry apologised for not being there for her family, with Matty helping her realise she'd got engaged to a "stalker" fan while her family were struggling.

"I realised pretty quickly that I messed up. When I tried to end it, he went mental," Kerry recalled. "He got jealous and that's when he stitched us up for the robbery."

Kerry promised that all she wanted now was to be back with her loved ones, announcing she'd returned "for good".

The mother-daughter duo remained at odds while Matty went to pick up Kyle, leaving Kerry and Amy to hash out their disputes.

They were interrupted by Chas Dingle, who'd come by to apologise once again for her affair with Kerry's ex-fiancé Al Chapman.

"It was like my heart had been ripped out and everything else with it," Kerry admitted.

ITV

Amy tried to reel Kerry in, since she knew Chas was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. When Kerry warned that Chas's lies would "catch up with you one day", her rival pointed out that "maybe it already has".

After a reunion with Kyle, Kerry acknowledged that she'd "missed so much". She then promised she'd turned a corner and would be around to support her family.

However, a final scene confirmed that Kerry hadn't quite changed as much as she let on, as she privately stashed away money and jewellery she had stolen from the ship.

Will Kerry's secret be revealed?

