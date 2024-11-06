Emmerdale airs Tom and Amelia outcome in latest episode

Emmerdale spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode (November 6), which is available to watch now on streaming service ITVX but hasn't yet aired on ITV1.

Emmerdale has confirmed that Tom King and Amelia Spencer's relationship isn't over.

The couple reconciled in Wednesday's episode as Tom manipulated his girlfriend after his cruel Bonfire Night outburst.

Earlier this week, Tom was publicly humiliated at the village's bonfire event as the 'Guy' that had been created to burn on the blaze had been deliberately made to share his likeness.

Feeling outnumbered when various members of the Dingle family each claimed to be responsible for the stunt, Tom took his frustrations out on Amelia with an abusive outburst that left her devastated.

ITV

In Wednesday's episode, Amelia snubbed messages and calls from Tom as she reflected on his behaviour from the night before.

With the villain's uncle Jimmy still refusing to hear a bad word said against Tom, he stepped in and tried to play peacemaker between the couple.

Approaching Amelia at The Hide, Jimmy explained: "I wanted to talk to you for a minute about Tom. He's devastated that you're ignoring him."

Amelia replied: "Well, what does he expect after last night? I didn't like the way that he behaved."

ITV

She added: "Just because he was upset doesn't mean he can talk to me like that. All I've done is been there for him."

However, when Jimmy continued to put pressure on Amelia to give Tom another chance, she reluctantly agreed to a meeting.

Manipulative Tom turned on the charm by apologising for his behaviour and heaping praise on Amelia for being his biggest supporter.

Amelia ultimately confirmed that she was willing to forgive Tom and give him another chance, paving the way for further drama before she leaves the village later this year.

ITV

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia, recently confirmed that she'd filmed her final scenes in the role after 13 years with the ITV soap.

She told The Mirror: "Once they explained, I totally got it. Amelia isn't part of the Dingles, her dad has left, [her child's father] Samson has gone now and she doesn't have any family.

"There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that. I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

