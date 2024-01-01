Emmerdale airs tragic death after Cathy Hope's car crash

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has aired a tragic death for Heath Hope following a car crash.

The teenager, along with twin sister Cathy and friend Angelica King, was desperate to attend a house party in Hotten, with the trio going as far as to steal Wendy Posner’s car during the New Year’s Eve party at the B&B.

As the group make their way to the nearby village, Wendy and Bob discover the car is missing, with the latter getting information on the trio’s whereabouts from April, who said she attempted to stop them from going.

The party grinds to a halt as the worried parents try to call their kids, but Heath and Angelica ignore their phones, with the former urging Cathy to put her foot down on the narrow back roads.

As Bob and Wendy drive to Hotten in an attempt to find the group, their worst fears are realised as they discover the car on the side of the road, with a shell-shocked Cathy and Angelica struggling to answer the adults’ questions.

Heath, meanwhile, is bloody and motionless in the back of the car, with Wendy rushing to call an ambulance as the teen is left battling for his life.

Wendy performed compressions as they waited for the ambulance to arrive, but she could find no pulse.

Brenda later arrived with the Kings, and was devastated as a tearful Bob informed her that Heath had passed away.

As the police arrived to investigate the scene, they told Bob that Cathy would need to be questioned, with Bob later admitting he couldn't bear to speak to his daughter...

