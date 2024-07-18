Emmerdale airs two big twists after Dawn and Ella crash

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has aired two big twists following Dawn Taylor and Ella Forster's crash.

Thursday's (July 18) double bill set the stage for two of the show's biggest storylines to intersect, starting with the latest from Rose Jackson's plot at Home Farm.

Rose has been secretly working with Ruby Fox-Miligan to take revenge on Kim Tate, with her latest plot involving spiking Will Taylor's drink to get him to cheat on Kim.

Meanwhile, Ella recently disappeared from the village after it was revealed that she'd killed her best friend as a child.

Ella had been dating Liam Cavanagh before the truth came out, but he ordered her to leave Emmerdale and never return after discovering her lies.

The latest episode saw Rose conflicted about her plot to drug Will since Dawn had only just started referring to her as "mum".

Rose ultimately decided to move forward with her drink-spiking plot, but she was interrupted before Will could take a sip.

Dawn and Kim arrived back at Home Farm and decided to join Will and Rose for drinks. This led to a mix-up where Rose lost track of who had the spiked drink.

Across town, Mandy found Ella suspiciously lurking around the village and questioned why she'd come back. Ella promised she'd returned only to collect her things and would then be off.

Mandy could see how distraught Ella was about her life being ruined once again, only to get an alarming phone call moments after Ella drove away.

Sam Dingle had called the emergency service because there was a crash on the country road involving Ella and Dawn's cars. Sam had found both Ella and Dawn unconscious in their respective vehicles.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where Dawn explained to Kim and Will that she'd suddenly started to feel ill while driving.

Billy told Kim and Will that Dawn would be undergoing a toxicology test, with Kim questioning Dawn on whether she'd relapsed.

"There's no point in lying about it," Kim told her.

Dawn denied Kim's accusation, before PC Swirling revealed she'd been drugged. Dawn resorted to lying to police, claiming she'd stopped for a coffee that may have been spiked.

Back at Home Farm, Dawn admitted she'd lied to police to protect her family since the only drink that could have been spiked was the one she'd shared with them.

When Rose pointed to Kim as a possible culprit, Dawn remembered that Kim had spiked her once before in front of social services to sabotage her custody case.

"That was a long time ago," Kim insisted. "Things are different now, we're family."

Rose questioned whether Kim may have been trying to spike her instead, with Dawn becoming an unintended victim.

"Let me make something perfectly clear, you piece of trash. If I wanted you gone, you'd be gone," Kim replied to Rose.

Kim turned to Will for support, only for him to admit that the prior spiking incident didn't help her case. Kim then promised Dawn was "looking at the wrong person".

"That's just the thing, I don't know who I'm looking at," Dawn shot back.

Elsewhere in the hospital, Ella was told she'd suffered a concussion so she would need to be observed overnight. Mandy later turned up to support Ella by her bedside.

PC Swirling also visited Ella to confirm that her car had been totalled in the crash. Ella broke down as she revealed to Mandy that she was pregnant with Liam's child.

"I'm homeless and I'm pregnant by someone who hates my guts," she declared.

Ella explained to Mandy that she'd never wanted to become a mother because she felt it wasn't fair given that she'd taken a life.

"I don't deserve to have kids of my own," Ella told Mandy.

Mandy rallied behind Ella, assuring her she was owed a second chance. When Ella confessed she had nowhere to go, Mandy promised she'd stand by her.

"Whatever you need, we'll work it out together," Mandy vowed.

Will Ella tell Liam about her pregnancy?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

