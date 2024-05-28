Emmerdale airs worrying Belle scenes as Tom's dog plan continues

The following article references animal abuse and coercive control.

Emmerdale has aired more worrying scenes for Belle King as Tom's evil plot continues.

Earlier this week, the soap aired disturbing scenes where Tom messed with Belle's medication to get her admitted to the local mental health crisis assessment centre. Tom subsequently resorted to poisoning Belle's dog Piper as a means of getting his wife back under his thumb.

Tuesday's (May 28) episode opened with Tom on the phone with Paddy at the vet's office, explaining he couldn't come into work because of Piper being so sick.

The camera flashed to Piper lying prone on the sofa, where Tom approached with some sarcastic comments.

"Oh mate, I'm so, so sorry but mummy shouldn't have abandoned us," Tom sinisterly told the puppy.

As he picked up a syringe, Tom warned Piper: "Hopefully this will get her running back, and if it doesn't, I'll just up the dose until she does [come back]."

At the same time, Belle was reaching a potential breakthrough in her therapy sessions as she acknowledged Tom was more invested in their marriage than her.

Belle confided in her therapist that the only reason she agreed to try for a baby with Tom was because she was worried about letting him down since he's been desperate to have kids.

Back in the village, Tom manipulated Lydia by suggesting Piper didn't have "long left" to live. Lydia encouraged Tom to tell Belle about Piper's 'illness' if the dog really wouldn't survive.

Lydia was later shown interrupting a therapy session where Belle seemed to be on the verge of opening up about the realities of her marriage.

The two Dingle family members had a few moments together where Lydia broke the news to Belle that Piper probably was near death.

Will Tom succeed in luring Belle back to the village?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

