Emmerdale airs worrying Moira Dingle scenes after Samson exit

Emmerdale has aired worrying scenes for Moira Dingle.

Moira has been struggling ever since her son Matty Barton was wrongfully imprisoned for allegedly stabbing Samson Dingle earlier in the year.

While Samson ultimately confessed his lies and Matty was released from prison, Moira has struggled to forgive the Dingle family for not standing by her son.

Earlier this week, Moira even snapped at Matty, telling him to "man-up" when her son admitted he was worried how Samson would cope in prison.

In Thursday's (August 8) episode, Moira didn't seem to remember rowing with Matty when he brought it up. She quickly apologised to Matty for being "cantankerous" but was later shown arguing with her husband Cain.

Moira accused Cain of not valuing her contributions to the household since her husband is "the big breadwinner". She then took issue with Cain teaching Samson how to fight before he went to prison.

"Why don't you just say, 'You're completely useless'?" Cain complained, with Moira firing back: "[Those were] your words, Cain."

Cain only angered Moira further by suggesting she go see Dr Liam Cavanagh to "get on some pills". Later, Matty was concerned when he found Moira sleeping on the couch in the middle of the day.

"I didn't plan to [sleep] but I must have dozed off," she admitted. "I've just had a few mad early starts this week, and I did leave half my lunch."

Moira confided in Matty that she no longer feels like Cain is on her side. Matty offered to talk to Cain, but Moira urged him not to.

At the Woolpack, Matty and Cain had a frank discussion about Moira and agreed that it might be wise for her to see a doctor.

At the farm, Moira was shown taking a shot of alcohol and then bringing the rest of the bottle with her to continue drinking alone.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

