Emmerdale confirms brain tumour storyline for Moira Dingle

Emmerdale has confirmed a brain tumour storyline for Moira Dingle.

In scenes airing tonight (September 13) on the ITV soap, Moira will be diagnosed with a type of brain tumour called a meningioma, explaining why she has been suffering symptoms such as confusion, memory loss, seizures and changes to her personality.

While Moira's tumour is non-cancerous, she is left feeling apprehensive about her future and concerned about the possibility of surgery and other treatments.

Emmerdale has worked closely on the storyline with charities Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity, both of which will continue to "support the production team to give Moira's story a realistic and authentic depiction".

Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira, shared: "I feel really fortunate to be trusted with such a challenging storyline.

"Moira and her family have an extremely challenging time ahead, and I'm hoping I can portray it in a truthful way that does justice to all the people who are really suffering with a brain tumour."

"Moira's diagnosis comes as a huge shock to both her and her family and Moira faces an emotional and challenging time ahead," added Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper.

"The research and support we've received throughout this storyline has allowed us to depict the realities of the condition and though at times it may be distressing to see the symptoms Moira's experiencing, we're keen to explore the hope and resilience Moira finds as she comes to terms with her diagnosis."



Last night's episode saw Moira undergo a scan after suffering another seizure in hospital, following the fire at the barn.

With Cain by her side, she ultimately received grave news that the scan had identified a mass on her brain.

"It makes sense. The things I've been saying, the way I've been behaving, the things I've done. I told you it wasn't me," Moira told Cain.

Emmerdale has worked with Brains Trust (01983 292 405) and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's story. Further information about brain tumours is also available on the NHS website.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

