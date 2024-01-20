Emmerdale confirms dramatic arrest in Heath Hope death plot

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has confirmed a dramatic arrest in Heath Hope's death storyline.

Earlier this week, Angelica King confessed to her mother Nicola that she was the one driving when Heath was killed in a New Year's Day car crash.

Cathy Hope had been taking the blame for her brother's tragic demise, with father Bob Hope accusing her of trying to bully Angel into falseley taking responsibility for Heath's death.

In scenes to air next week, Nicola and Jimmy King try to figure out how they are going to deal with their daughter's confession.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale gift guide – all the best trips, books and merchandise for fans of the soap

The Hopes are now firmly focused on the police investigation, with another flare-up occurring when Bob suggests Cathy should wait for the forensics to be completed.

Jimmy uses the family's strife to his advantage, arguing that Cathy is still to blame since she convinced the other teens to go joyriding. He eventually decides not to tell police about Angel's confession.

He goes so far as to order his daughter to lie to police, leaving Nicola uneasy about the risky path the family is now going down.

The following day, Jimmy is overcome with guilt as he witnesses Bob's anguish over the death of his young son. He later confides in Nicola over his intense feelings of guilt.

Angel overhears her parents talking, and wanting to set things right, she rushes over to B&B to confess to Liam, Brenda, Cathy and April.

ITV

It's not long before Angel finds herself in the police precinct to formally confess. The teen is terrified as she's arrested for death by dangerous driving.

These scenes will air the week commencing Monday, January 22.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

You Might Also Like