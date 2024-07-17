Emmerdale confirms Matty's fate after Samson's confession

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Matty Barton has finally been released from prison in Emmerdale.

Matty has been wrongfully locked up for weeks after Samson Dingle was pressured into framing Matty for a stabbing by his troublesome mate Josh Cope.

Samson finally broke down last week when he took the blame for the stabbing in an emotional conversation with dad Sam and stepmum Lydia. But he chose to leave out that Josh was the instigator.

In Wednesday's (July 17) episode, Samson intervened when Sam snapped at Lydia to insist his dad was blaming the wrong person. Samson had heard all about Sam's row with Cain, so he invited his father to hit him instead of arguing with Lydia.

"It's a bit late for that now," a dejected Sam told him.

Meanwhile, Moira visited Matty in prison to share the news about Samson's confession, explaining that it was just "a matter of time" before her son would be released.

Matty was eventually released from custody in an off-screen development, with viewers next seeing Moira, Cain, and Amy worried that he'd disappeared after his court hearing.

"Moira, I'm scared," Amy told her in-law. "When the judge said he could leave, he didn't say anything."

Moira went out searching for Matty and it wasn't long before she found him sitting alone near the playground. The two shared a tearful hug as Matty apologised for worrying his family.

Samson approached the pair to apologise for what he'd done, but Matty was not at all receptive. Matty warned Samson that he was risking his safety by protecting Josh.

"I wasn't even sure I was going to make it out of [prison]," Matty admitted. "I barely slept. I couldn't eat. I wouldn't wish prison on anyone… but good luck to you, mate."

At the same time, Josh and his mates confronted Chas outside of the pub to protest being barred. As the lads menacingly surrounded Chas, Liam Cavanagh stepped in to help her. Josh tried to shove Liam but was instantly thrown to the ground by the doctor and warned never to come back.

Moira brought Matty home shortly thereafter, and while the family celebrated his release, he hid the trauma he was still processing.

Will Matty open up about what he's faced in prison?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

