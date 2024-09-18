Emmerdale confirms new role for John Sugden after Eric's health scare

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's John Sugden is given an opportunity to put down some roots in the village next week.

The mysterious newcomer is offered a new job at Brook Surgery after managing to impress Liam Cavanagh with some quick thinking.

John witnesses a worrying moment for Eric Pollard, who suffers an angina attack in next Thursday's episode (September 26).

Drawing on his history as an army medic, John immediately steps in to provide treatment. This works to ease Eric's symptoms, stopping the situation from getting more serious.

Liam heaps praise on John for stepping in so quickly and being calm in a crisis.

The local doctor then offers John a job at Brook Surgery, which he opened alongside Manpreet Sharma at the start of the year.

John feels slightly awkward as he takes in the warm praise, but eventually agrees to take Liam up on the offer.

This marks a significant change for John, who'd initially only intended to stick around in the village for a short period.

Victoria Sugden has faced an uphill struggle while trying to bond with her long-lost brother, although there have been tentative signs that she might be making progress with him.

John has also been enjoying a fling with Aaron Dingle, who may be starting to develop strong feelings for him.

Speaking recently about John's cold demeanour, Oliver Farnworth – who plays him – explained: "There's a lot to him, and a lot of stuff in the initial character breakdown that was hinted at but wasn't necessarily revealed, because obviously, they don't like to give too much away too quickly. I'm still finding stuff out about him.

"He is very much a lone wolf. I think over the years, he's really put walls up and not let anyone in. And that's the method of self-preservation, I think. So, he doesn't like people getting close to him and he's very self-sufficient.

"He lives off grid in his van. He doesn't need anyone, he doesn't need family. But then you know, through a set of circumstances he's thrown into Emmerdale and realises that he does have family.

"He doesn't really go near emotions. Like I said, he doesn't like to rely on people. I think he's been hurt in the past and that won't happen again."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

