Emmerdale confirms second new arrival in Ruby family drama

Emmerdale will feature another new character's debut next week, as Ruby Fox-Miligan's family dramas intensify.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Ruby's daughter Steph and her father Anthony would soon be arriving in the village to stir things up for Ruby and Caleb, with Steph due to make her entrance next week.

It isn't a happy reunion for the pair, as they quickly get embroiled in a heated argument which results in Ruby slapping Steph. But the shocks don't end there for Ruby, as her dad is hot on Steph's heels.

After the pair's fierce argument, Ruby and Steph agree to meet for a coffee to make another attempt to talk over their problems. But just when it seems that they might be getting somewhere, Anthony makes an unexpected appearance at the café.

Ruby soon realises that it was Steph who set up the unwelcome reunion. While Anthony tries to explain himself to his daughter, Ruby announces that she wants nothing to do with him and she storms out.

Outside, Ruby bumps into Caleb and insists that he take her home immediately. But Caleb is keen to speak to Anthony, interested in what he has to say.

After Ruby goes, Caleb and Anthony have an intense discussion which leaves Caleb feeling that Anthony might be genuine.

When Anthony gives Caleb a mysterious box and asks if he will pass it on to Ruby, Caleb accepts the gift. But will he be able to persuade Ruby to speak to her dad again, or is there no way back for the pair's relationship?

Steph and Anthony's arrivals are set to stir up plenty of trouble for the Fox-Miligan family, with producer Sophie Roper promising that their characters will "unlock" Ruby's past.

"[We will also] see Ruby and Caleb tested in ways we've never seen before. With two actors of such great calibre, they're certainly set to make their mark on the Dales," she said.

While Anthony has been described as "delightful company to the outside world" after 'mellowing', Steph is said to have inherited the "best and worst parts" of her parents and has a "narcissistic need to win at all costs".

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

