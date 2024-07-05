Emmerdale episode rescheduled after Euros game clash

Friday's (July 5) episode of Emmerdale has been rescheduled after ITV's coverage of the Euros ran over.

Tonight's instalment of the soap was initially moved to the later slot of 8.30pm, but faced further disruption after Spain and Germany's tense quarter-final match went into extra time. The broadcaster has yet to confirm when the episode will now air.

The episode has also been taken off ITVX, after first landing on the streaming service this morning. Digital Spy has reached out to ITV for comment.

ITV

While Emmerdale faced an unexpected cancellation, tonight's episode of Coronation Street was able to air at the later time of 9pm as the BBC continued Euros coverage.

Fans of the show have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their frustration over the schedule change, with one writing: "F*** off did I wait all night for Emmerdale to be cancelled????"

Another added: "Sick of football messing up the soaps. #Emmerdale taken off last min and it's not even on ITVX," while a third viewer said: "Ahh I don't get why [they] can't just have a sports channel and leave the soaps alone."

"My mam is absolutely raging, she's got me looking up what's going on. First EastEnders now Emmerdale!" commented another soap fan.

ITV

Emmerdale, along with other soaps, is continuing to face scheduling changes as broadcasters make way for TV coverage of Euro 2024.

Throughout the tournament, certain episodes of the show will shift to the earlier time of 7pm on ITV, including Friday, July 12.

The soap will not air on Wednesday, July 10 as the broadcaster dedicates coverage to the second Euros semi-final, but is expected to return to its usual 7.30pm slot on Monday, July 8, Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

