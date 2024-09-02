Emmerdale explains Nate’s exit drama after Tracy learns the truth

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Nate Robinson’s exit storyline on Emmerdale has been revealed, with Tracy Metcalfe set to discover the truth about his meeting with Moira.

The couple split up earlier this year following her affair with Caleb Milligan, though this week’s scenes see the couple reconnect as they sleep together and restart their relationship.

The matter is confused somewhat by Nate’s impending move to Shetland for a new job, though Tracy agrees to the new start and pledges that their daughter Frankie will join them.

The plan was thrown into doubt, however, when Nate consoled his stepmother Moira – with whom he had previously had an affair – following her recent marriage troubles with Cain, with Caleb seeing Nate share a tender moment with her.

In next week’s episodes, Caleb will tell Tracy what he saw, leaving her devastated as she considers her future with Nate. Cain is even angrier at the news, and approaches Nate full of rage.

Nate tries to explain what happened but a furious Cain is overwhelmed with emotion as he struggles to control his anger, eventually snapping and flooring Nate with a punch. He continues to inflict punishment on his son until an emotional Tracy intervenes, though Nate is left bruised.

Nate continues to deny that anything sinister happened, but Cain refuses to listen, going one step further as he disowns his son. Tracy compounds Nate’s misery by reversing her decision regarding the move to Shetland, leaving him disconsolate.

Tracy later implores Nate to explain the current situation to Frankie, with the youngster left devastated that their dream move might never materialise. Will Nate be able to convince the others that he did nothing wrong, or will he leave the village a disgraced man?...

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

