Emmerdale puts classic Ashley Thomas prop up for fan auction

Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans can now get their hands on some famous props from the popular soaps as ITV have put them up for auction.

The broadcaster has partnered with eBay and PropUp Project to launch ITV ReLoved, a new eBay store that allows fans to purchase a wide range of items seen on screen.

ITV

Emmerdale's Ashley Thomas stained glass memorial window

One item up for auction connects back to one of Emmerdale’s most emotional storylines, the death of village vicar Ashley Thomas following his battle with vascular dementia.



Fans will remember the unique stained-glass window that immortalised the beloved vicar was unveiled at his memorial service, much to everyone’s surprise.

The stunning piece of TV memorabilia sees Ashley depicted wearing a toga alongside two unicorns, a lamb, and a rainbow.

The handcrafted and colourful glass work is set into a large grey wooden frame measuring 95cm wide and 115cm high.

The sale of the unique piece of TV history comes at a relevant time for Emmerdale fans as Ashley has recently been referenced in the hit soap.

As Ashley’s former wife, Laurel, split from her new husband, Jai, when he made some nasty remarks about Ashley – making it the final straw for their marriage.



ITV

Emmerdale's Dingle and Dingle garage sign

However, this isn’t the only soap prop available in ITV ReLoved’s exciting new sale.

Also from Emmerdale, the Dingle and Dingle garage sign is up for auction.

The one-of-a-kind prop is a heavy wooden double-sided sign held together by two hinges at the top.

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle sweatshirt

Similarly, a very special garment from Emmerdale’s costume department is available to buy.

Fans can get their hands on a sweatshirt worn by Mandy Dingle in the 10,000th episode of the iconic soap.

The size 16 black House of Frazer sweater, worn by soap star Lisa Riley, features a gorgeous design with red and gold embellishments.

Coronation Street's Rovers Return drinks tray

Meanwhile, Coronation Street viewers will be pleased to see the store also has a special item from the Rovers Return.

A green plastic drinks tray from the famous pub is up for auction at ITV ReLoved.

Coronation Street's Gemma and Chesney pop art

Another item from the cobbles is a special pop art print of Gemma Winter Brown and Chesney Brown with their baby quadruplets.

The colourful artwork is printed on canvas with a wooden frame.

We'll update this page with any new Coronation Street and Emmerdale props that become available.



