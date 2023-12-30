Emmerdale reveals a first look at Lydia Dingle's return to the village

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has unveiled the first look at Lydia Dingle's return to the long-running ITV soap.

After a dramatic exit in December 2023, which saw the iconic character finally learn the truth about her friend Kim Tate's horse accidentally killing Craig, Lydia has returned to Wishing Well Cottage from her temporary hiatus.

In new images from upcoming scenes, Lydia comes back to the village after spending the Christmas and New Year period with her mum.



ITV

Related: Emmerdale reveals Mack and Charity aftermath in 31 new spoiler pictures

Part of Lydia's exit was due to Kim lying about Craig's death. She left after Kim confessed, and now her friend is determined to get their relationship back on track.

Despite Lydia's initial reluctance to reform their friendship, Kim's stubbornness begins to wear her down. Is Lydia finally one step closer to forgiving Kim?

Following her exit, Emmerdale aired a surprise cameo for Lydia just days afterwards; she appeared via video call to assure her husband and stepson that she hadn't left the family permanently.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale lines up new 2024 romance storyline for Chas Dingle

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, the outcome of the Christmas Day death drama has been. revealed.

A dramatic siege took place when Harry tried to force his daughter Chloe to watch him kill the father of her child, Mackenzie.

However, Charity and Chas Dingle followed him to the factory where he was holding Mack hostage. Charity got into a scuffle with him, and a gun went off, killing the gangster.

It's not just the Dingles who have had a fraught festive season. Jai rejected Amit and Suni Sharma's pleas to reconcile after he learned the truth behind Rishi's fatal fall earlier this year.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

gallery id='76981f5c-9eca-49ef-8026-9b1def275656' mediaId='a18f3bce-e258-4dfd-b008-362b71116b19' display='list' align='center' size='medium' share='true' expand='' captions='true' suppress-title='false' hasProducts='true'][/gallery]

You Might Also Like