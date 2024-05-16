Emmerdale star on Charles' response to huge Ethan shock

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin has admitted that his character Charles Anderson will regret reporting his son Ethan to the police.

The Anderson family take centre stage in dramatic scenes next week as Ethan is targeted in a deliberate hit and run.

Ethan was recently exposed as the person who was driving when Nicky Miligan was seriously hurt in a car accident.

The lawyer had hoped to keep his guilt under wraps, but when he confided in his father about what had happened, Charles decided to tip off the police.

Charles' decision now sparks another terrible chain of events, as Ethan is the victim of a sinister revenge plan next week.

Asked whether Charles then regrets his actions, Kevin told Digital Spy and other press: "Yeah he does, because sometimes doing the right thing doesn't give you the right results or doesn't always reward you.

"Obviously initially there's the risk of his son going to jail – and it's not the first time Charles had sent one of his family members to jail.

"But for the hit and run to then happen, that's made it personal so therefore that's when Charles goes into father mode and thinks as a father first."

Ethan's big storyline takes place during Emmerdale's milestone 10,000th episode next week.

The community gathers for a village fete, but it's interrupted by the ongoing drama surrounding Nicky's family and Ethan.

After being knocked over by a car on the outskirts of the village, Ethan stumbles onto Main Street and collapses.

When Ethan comes round again, he claims that he didn't see his attacker.

Emmerdale bosses have named Caleb Miligan, Ruby Fox-Miligan and Cain Dingle as the three main suspects in the mystery.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

