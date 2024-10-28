Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell confirms exit as Amelia Spencer

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Daisy Campbell has confirmed she will be exiting Emmerdale.

The actor, who has played Amelia Spencer for 13 years, has confirmed to The Mirror that her final scenes will be airing just before Christmas and that "the door is being left open" for her to return.

"It wasn’t my choice to leave Emmerdale and it was a shock at first. Being in Emmerdale is all I have ever known," she said. "I’ve spent the whole of my childhood growing up in the soap and it felt daunting."

Digital Spy reached out to Emmerdale for more information about Daisy's exit but a spokesperson declined to comment.

Daisy told the newspaper that she was recently informed by Emmerdale producers that they'd simply run out of storylines for Amelia.

“Once they explained, I totally got it," Daisy recalled. "Amelia isn’t part of the Dingles, her dad has left, [her child's father] Samson has gone now and she doesn’t have any family.

"There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that. I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."

Amelia has most recently become romantically involved with evil abuser Tom King, even helping him in his schemes to get revenge on his estranged wife Belle Dingle.

Daisy's character doesn't know the full extent of Tom's systematic abuse of Belle throughout their marriage, but could soon find out since Tom's evil deeds have been uncovered by Nicola King. Amelia's exit is expected to play into Tom's story.

"Obviously it was a shock at first but now I have had time to digest it all, I am really excited," Daisy said of her exit. "Emmerdale has actually done me a favour because I would never have left if they hadn’t decided there was no longer anywhere to take Amelia.

"I am glad it was their choice and not mine. I see it as a big positive now because it is such a great chance to push myself, start a new chapter away from Emmerdale and take on hopefully some new parts. I am really excited about what lies ahead."



The actor joined Emmerdale at the age of 7. In recent years, viewers have followed Amelia through teen pregnancy and a doomed romance with Noah Dingle.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

