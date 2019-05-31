Emmerdale star Danny Miller falls victim to football ticket scam

From Digital Spy

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has revealed he has fallen victim to a football ticket scam.

The actor, who plays Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap, shared the news with his fans on Twitter, writing: "Ok, so I was sold two fake tickets to the #THFC v @LFC #LFC final in Madrid – although my ego's taken a hammering, I still want to go.

"Can ANYONE help me source another one? Please? I know they're like golddust but I'm in need of a favour. Not asking for a freebie. Just a ticket."

Ok, so I was sold two fake tickets to the #THFC v @LFC #LFC final in #Madrid - although my egos taken a hammering, I still want to go. Can ANYONE help me source another one? Please? I know they’re like Goldust but I’m in need of a favour. Not asking for a freebie. Just a ticket. - Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) May 31, 2019

Danny was looking for a ticket for the Champions League final match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, which takes place at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid tomorrow (June 1).

Fans shared their sympathies with the actor, while others said they themselves or people they knew had fallen victim to scammers.

One 'hilarious' fan tried to troll him, but Danny quickly shut them down.





Amazing. Thanks for your help. - Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) May 31, 2019





Last month, Danny called for Apple to make changes to their products after he was secretly filmed by a fan.

The actor revealed that he caught a fan recording him while he was getting changed in a gym changing room, and called on Apple to introduce a red recording light to make it more difficult for people to be filmed without their permission.

And more recently, his character Aaron was involved in the Maya Stepney storyline on the soap.

Emmerdale airs weeknights on ITV.

Read more news, spoilers and gossip on our Emmerdale homepage

Digital Spy Soap Scoop video – hit play below for all the latest Emmerdale spoilers, as Maya returns again and Jamie Tate's secret family arrive in the village.

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



('You Might Also Like',)