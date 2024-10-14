Emmerdale star Emile John confirms Casualty guest role

Emmerdale star Emile John has revealed that he'll soon be appearing on another soap, as he has filmed a guest role on medical drama Casualty.

John, who joined Emmerdale as Ethan Anderson in 2021 before making his shock departure in May this year, has confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories, as he shared a screenshot of a newspaper headline which stated that he had landed a new role on a "popular rival soap".

Writing a caption on top of the screenshot, he joked, "It's only 1 ep, calm downnn".

ITV

The actor's Spotlight page suggests that his character will be named Jay, although it is not yet known when the episode will air. Casualty is currently on its autumn break following its series finale last month, with the soap's next episode due to be a special festive edition in December.

John made an unexpected exit from his role as Ethan in May, following a dramatic few weeks on screen.

After Ethan lost control of his car and crashed, leaving his passenger Nicky Miligan in a coma, Nicky's mum Ruby took revenge by hitting Ethan with her car.

Ethan survived the incident and went on to prepare to face court, after he was charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident. However, he collapsed on the day of his hearing, and his devastated dad Charles later revealed that Ethan had died in hospital.

ITV

It was later revealed that Ethan had died of an undiagnosed brain aneurysm, rather than from injuries from the hit-and-run.

Following his exit, John shared a tribute to his time on the soap, posting a series of photos and videos of himself on set on Instagram.

"I feel extremely privileged to have entered this industry working on such an iconic show. I honestly had the time of my life!" he wrote.



"Sharing the space with such talented folk on and off screen for the last few years has been a huge honour and an experience that'll stay with me always.

"Huge thank you to those of you who have been invested in any of my storylines throughout my time on the show, seeing your reactions and opening important conversations have made it all the more worth it!"

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and now streams first on BBC iPlayer, where episodes are released at 6am on the day of transmission.



