Emmerdale star explains Sam and Cain's fight after Samson's confession

Emmerdale star James Hooton has opened up about the forthcoming fight between his character Sam Dingle and Cain Dingle.

In scenes airing on the ITV soap next week, Sam's son Samson finally takes steps to clear Matty Barton's name by coming clean to the police about what really happened on the day that he was stabbed at The Hide.

However, tensions soon rise between brothers Cain and Sam, as Sam becomes infuriated by Cain's loyalty to Matty. This ultimately leads to Sam punching Cain to the ground during a tense encounter at The Woolpack.



Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about the upcoming scenes, Hooton was asked whether Sam feels like Cain has broken the Dingle code by standing alongside Matty.

"I don't think so. I think he says it's one rule for one and one rule for another because he constantly brings up to Cain that when Kyle did what he did, he saw things a certain way," he explained.

"Cain always seems to have his own best interests at heart. I think Sam realises that and he actually ends up standing up to Cain, which is a bit of a first."

The actor went on to share how the "shoe is in on the foot" given the numerous times Cain has "thrown Sam against walls and hit him and all sorts over the years."

He continued: "I suppose it's quite nice that he gets a bit of a comeuppance. And it was deserved in the instance where Sam actually hit him. And I think it's pretty much a one-off rather than the start of some strange bare-knuckle fighting storyline for Sam."

On whether Sam is going to become more like Cain in the future, Hooton added: "I don't think so, no. I think it's just dipping his toe in mild violence, then he'll go back to his normal self."



