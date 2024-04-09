Emmerdale star responds to Dawn and Billy's emotional baby story

This article contains discussion of a cancer diagnosis in a child.

Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley has spoken out about an emotional new story for Dawn and Billy Fletcher, as their baby son, Evan, is diagnosed with leukaemia.

The couple will receive the awful news later in the spring that Evan has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, leaving everyone at Home Farm devastated.

The soap has been working closely with charity Leukaemia Care on the story, to ensure that Evan's diagnosis and the family's subsequent journey are depicted in a realistic and authentic way.

Actor Bromley, whose character Dawn gave birth to Evan in December, has called the upcoming storyline "incredibly challenging and heartbreaking" to portray, but added that it is "such an important story for Emmerdale to tell".



"I've learnt so much since working with Leukaemia Care and speaking to parents whose children have been diagnosed, and we want to not only raise awareness but to do justice to the experience of families who are blindsided by a diagnosis like this," she said.

"For Dawn and Billy, like many parents, Evan's diagnosis turns their world upside down so unexpectedly. It's been inspiring to hear the stories of strength, resilience, and also to hear of the incredible NHS staff who do such invaluable work when parents' are at their lowest, so I hope we can also reflect this as we approach this storyline."

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: "Evan's leukaemia diagnosis will come abruptly and without warning for Dawn and Billy, like it does for many parents who find themselves facing this devastating situation.

"Working closely with Leukaemia Care, it's vital to us that we portray this story as accurately and sensitively as possible and do justice to those faced with a diagnosis like this and highlight the severe impact a long-term illness like this can have on families' lives."

Leukaemia Care CEO, Colin Dyer, has also spoken about the importance of the storyline, explaining that "every year 10,000 people are diagnosed with leukaemia in the UK".

He added that Emmerdale's upcoming plot "is helping to deliver a very important message not just about the awareness of the symptoms and the condition, but about how it affects the family and those around them."

Producer Shaw has also told Digital Spy and other media that Evan's diagnosis will show "what a stress and strain a long-term illness like this can put on a family", including extended family.

"What we'll see is how the roles of Dawn and Billy are changed almost overnight and out of nowhere," she said. "We'll see how Lucas and Clemmie are affected and the stress that it puts on those sibling dynamics.

"We'll see how this affects Billy and Dawn's relationship, the wider family in Kim and Will, and all of their friends."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Emmerdale has been working with charity Leukaemia Care on this storyline, and you can find support and guidance on their website. If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

