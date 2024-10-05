Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi tipped for shocking exit storyline

Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi has been tipped for a shocking exit storyline, according to new reports.

The Sun is reporting that the Leyla Harding actor will depart the ITV soap after 16 years, with the character set to be killed off. Further specific details aren't included, other than it was be a "meaty" plot that could see Leyla go out "in a blaze of glory", as Roxy looks to try new things.

Digital Spy has reached out to Emmerdale for confirmation, but the soap has declined to comment on storyline speculation or cast contracts.

Earlier this year, Roxy competed in season 16 of Dancing on Ice, where she was partnered up with Sylvain Longchambon. They received some decent scores, but ended up being the fourth couple eliminated from the competition.

She also managed to suffer a nasty injury in training. Specifically, she dislocated her rib.

"I felt very sorry for myself," she said. "I didn't even know that was a thing. It was hard to breathe. If I coughed or sneezed it was agony. Absolute spasms.

"I was sat in the car, dropping my daughter off at school. I sneezed and like, all of my body went into spasm, I've never felt pain like it. And I literally, like, I couldn't breathe for it felt like 10 minutes.

"I could barely open the car door, it took me about 10 minutes to get out of the car."

This year also saw her appear on the reality documentary series Drama Queens, which was axed after one season, and launch a podcast called Celebrity Side Hustle with her co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

